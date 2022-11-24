Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 172.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $3,956,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $197.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average is $173.77. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.