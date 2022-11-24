Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $150.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

