Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

