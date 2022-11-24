Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $28,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $391.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.38.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

