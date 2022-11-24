Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Decreased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 27.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Quanta Services by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 17.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Quanta Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $146.20 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

