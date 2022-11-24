Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

NYSE CRL opened at $241.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $385.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.