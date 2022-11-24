Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $241.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $385.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

