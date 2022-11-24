Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,262 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $315.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

