Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $315.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

