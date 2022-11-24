Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,003 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 94,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $47.16 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

