Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of UDR worth $27,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at $85,232,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of UDR by 473.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after buying an additional 415,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

