Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

