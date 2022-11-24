Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,643 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $31,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 364,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,026,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

