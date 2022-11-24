Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $31,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,726.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $190.06 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

