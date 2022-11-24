AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.