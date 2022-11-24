Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,468 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

