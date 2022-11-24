CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $158,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

