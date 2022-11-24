Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,756,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 40.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.43%.

IVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

