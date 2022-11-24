Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 19,706 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $118.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

