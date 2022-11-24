Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after buying an additional 150,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,062,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

