Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $40,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

