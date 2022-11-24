Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 82.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142,711 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 287.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 98,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %

SNA stock opened at $241.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $242.21.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,092. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

