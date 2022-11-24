Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,763 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

