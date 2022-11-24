AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $182.28 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

