Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $256.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.74 and a 200-day moving average of $241.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

