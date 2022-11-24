Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

STZ stock opened at $256.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 828.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.72 and its 200 day moving average is $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,624,686. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

