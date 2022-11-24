Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.