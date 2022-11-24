Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 206,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

