Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Gladstone Capital worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

