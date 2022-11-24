Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 196.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

