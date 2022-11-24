Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

