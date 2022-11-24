Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.