Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 160 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $179.35 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

