Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 25.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 85.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.