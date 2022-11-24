George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$162.93 and last traded at C$162.46, with a volume of 43358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$159.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$183.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$148.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$151.19. The firm has a market cap of C$24.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

