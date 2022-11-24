Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $846,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Voya Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

