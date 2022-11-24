Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,511 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,015 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.46.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

