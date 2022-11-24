Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,680 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 2.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 46.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 11.9% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

