United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 209,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 317,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

