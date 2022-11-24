United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $227.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average is $219.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $308.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

