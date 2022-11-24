United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 739,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,509,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,118,000 after purchasing an additional 468,025 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.