Franklin Resources Inc. Has $88.50 Million Holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,749,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 84.25% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF worth $88,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

