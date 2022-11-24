TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.68% of TransUnion worth $104,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $120.36.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

