Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Up 29.4%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 29.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 188,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 55,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

