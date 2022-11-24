Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. 66,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,984,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
