Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. 66,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,984,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

About Ecopetrol

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 298,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,647,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after acquiring an additional 235,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after acquiring an additional 413,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,353,000 after acquiring an additional 660,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

