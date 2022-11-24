Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.