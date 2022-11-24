Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,546 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $27,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SWK opened at $82.28 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

