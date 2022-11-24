Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Pool worth $27,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $332.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $572.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.49.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

