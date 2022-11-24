Rhumbline Advisers Buys 68,520 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,520 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Conagra Brands worth $28,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,479,000 after acquiring an additional 934,261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

CAG opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

