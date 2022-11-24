Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,487 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $30,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 110,452 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,335,737 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

UTHR opened at $266.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $271.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

